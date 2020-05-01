Disney live-action Hercules movie tipped in early development

Hercules will be the latest animated Disney film to get a live-action makeover, according to a new report. The upcoming movie is said to be in the early stages of development at this time; it will follow other Disney live-action remakes of classic movies, including Alladin and The Lion King. Many questions about the new feature film remain.

Disney has been remaking its biggest animated hits as live-action movies, including Dumbo and Mulan, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Disney is now working on a live-action version of Hercules, its 1997 animated film telling the story of the demigod on his mission to reclaim his position.

According to the report, Disney has tapped Anthony and Joe Russo to produce the movie under their AGBO banner, but the duo reportedly won’t be directing the movie. It’s unclear whether Disney has selected a director for the film at this time, but it has reportedly chosen Dave Callaham to write the script; his previous work includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

It’s unclear whether Disney will follow the trend we saw with its live-action remake of Alladin — Hercules has a number of musical elements, but it’s unclear whether the company plans to include these in its live-action remake or if it will be setting a different tone for this film.

The movie is described as currently being ‘far from the casting stage,’ so there’s no word on who may be playing the leading roles. There’s likewise no word on when the movie will be hitting theaters, but by the sounds of it, Disney will likely not premiere this live-action remake for years.