Disney+ Kids profiles no longer present old movies with racist content

It’s no secret that a number of older movies, including some major Disney classics, contain offensive scenes, often ones depicting racist stereotypes. Disney+ is one of the platforms that include content advisories with this content, but now it has quietly taken things a step farther by removing the titles from Kids profiles.

First things first: Disney did not remove these movies from its streaming platform. Rather, Kids profiles no longer present these movies, meaning that parents will need to play them using a regular Disney+ profile. The change was made quietly, and includes the following titles:

– Peter Pan

– Dumbo

– The Jungle Book

– The Swiss Family Robinson

– Aristocats

– Lady and the Tramp

A Kids profile on Disney+ is one targeted at kids ages seven and younger. Though these movies include a content advisory warning that viewers will see ‘negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,’ it’s reasonable to assume that young kids won’t be able to read this message on their own.

It seems the decision to remove these movies from the Kids profiles enables parents to keep their child’s young, impressionable mind from offensive stereotypes until they’re old enough to have a discussion about what it means and the problems with these scenes.

The current content advisory presented on these Disney+ titles reads: