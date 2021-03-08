Dish Network is about to acquire MVNO Republic Wireless

Dish Network has announced plans to acquire Republic Wireless, the ultra-cheap MVNO wireless service that offers data-only plans and more. Once the acquisition deal closes, Dish will have control over the Republic Wireless brand and various ‘supporting assets,’ earning itself around 200,000 wireless customers.

Republic Wireless is an MVNO that operates on the T-Mobile network, offering a sort of modular wireless plan that starts at $15/month for unlimited talk and text, adding 4G LTE data on top for an extra fee. The company offers both monthly and annual payment plans, select smartphones like the Moto G Power, and says that it has around 99-percent coverage in the US.

Upon announcing the deal today, Dish COO John Swieringa said:

Republic has created a loyal following and established a brand known for innovation, customer service and value. We plan to build upon that strong foundation. As we continue to grow our retail wireless business, Republic broadens our existing customer base and positions us to deliver even more value to the market, expanding our portfolio of mobile solutions to meet a variety of customer needs. We look forward to welcoming Republic customers to the DISH family.

Dish says that Republic Wireless will continue to operate as a standalone company once the acquisition is finalized. Likewise, the company will become ‘a wholesale customer on DISH’s 5G network,’ Dish Network explains. Assuming everything goes as planned, the acquisition deal will close in Q2 2021.

Republic Wireless isn’t the first wireless service to be acquired by Dish Network. Back in August 2020, it was announced that Dish would acquire ‘many key Ting Mobile assets’ and take over use of the Ting Mobile brand. As with the Republic Wireless deal, nothing changed for Ting Mobile customers under Dish’s leadership.