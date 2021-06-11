Discord is down for many – it’s not just you

If you’re having problems with Discord at the moment, we’ve got some good news and some bad news. The good news is that it isn’t just you having these issues, which means that it (probably) has nothing to do with your hardware. Of course, that means the problem is much more widespread, and at the moment, there aren’t any details on when these issues might be fixed.

Issues with Discord started just a short while ago, with users flocking to Down Detector to report problems and reaching out to Discord on Twitter to report their issues. Originally, it seems that these problems affected Discord users in the US Midwest, but now it seems that a new slate of problems has started affecting the US East region, according to Discord’s own Status page.

“We are experiencing connection failures in US East (ATL) due to issues upstream of our service,” Discord says on that page. “Oncall engineering is continuing to monitor the service and is working with CloudFlare to restore service.” Earlier, Discord said that its issues were the result of a Cloudflare outage as well, so it’s probable that Discord isn’t the only service having issues at the moment.

It seems that most people are having issues connecting to their servers. Indeed, earlier I can personally confirm there was a total connection outage that had messages failing to load across my servers and DMs, but that particular issues has been solved for me at the time of this writing.

So, if you’re having problems with Discord at the moment, you’re not alone and Discord is indeed on the case. Be sure to check with the Discord Status page linked above for up-to-the-minute details on these outages, as it’s updated automatically whenever Discord has more to share.