Diablo II: Resurrected will support your ancient original game saves

Blizzard has just dropped a somewhat surprising detail about its recently announced Diablo II: Resurrected remastered game: you’ll be able to import your decades’ old game saves from the original title, allowing you to pick up where you left off. The original Diablo II game was released in June 2000 and now has the honor of being a cult classic.

As you’d expect from a remastered title, Diablo II: Resurrected brings support for the latest consoles, as well as PC, with 4K, updated graphics, and more. The game is expected to be released by December 2021, but can be preordered now for $39.99 USD (Standard) and $59.99 USD (Prime Evil Collection).

Ultimately, fans are promised the game they fell in love with 20 years ago, but with the polish and tweaks necessary to make it an even better version of an already great game. This effort was recently detailed by the title’s game producer and game designer Matthew Cederquist and Andre Abrahamian in an interview with IGN Middle East.

As expected, players will be able to cross-save the game so that they can enjoy the experience across all of their supported hardware — however, cross-play won’t be a thing, at least not at launch. As the final question in the interview, the duo was asked whether players will be able to import their original game save files.

“Yes!” Matthew said, “Yes, keep those!” He went on to explain that the team behind the remastered title wondered whether the original game save files would work, ‘and we kind of shoved it in and it worked!’ The support covers the local single-player original game save files.