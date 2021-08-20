Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta now live – How to join on Xbox, PlayStation, PC

It’s a big weekend for Diablo fans, as the open beta has just kicked off for Diablo 2: Resurrected. Last weekend, we had a closed beta that was only accessible to those who pre-ordered the game, but this weekend, the beta is open to everyone regardless of pre-order status. The beta is live on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, and PC, and here we’ll tell you how to get access to it if you weren’t already in last weekend.

If you want to access the open beta, you’ll first need to download the beta from your platform’s respective store. On PlayStation, the process is pretty straightforward, as both betas for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are listed alongside Diablo 2: Resurrected‘s various editions. Just pick the platform you want to play on, download the appropriate beta, and then you’re good to go.

On Xbox, things are a little more tricky, but only because the beta page is listed separately from the other editions of the game. We’ve got the direct link to the beta page on the Microsoft Store, so just head there, sign in with your Microsoft account, and download the open beta to the system you want to play on.

On PC, you’ll need to download the Battle.net launcher and log into your Battle.net account (or create one if you don’t already have one). From there, go to the Diablo 2: Resurrected tab, and then in the “Game Version” drop-down menu above the “Install” button, select “Beta.” Install that and you’re good to go.

One thing to keep in mind is that while you will need Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus (depending on your platform) to access multiplayer features when the game launches, you don’t need active subscriptions to either of those to play during the open beta, even if you want to play multiplayer. So, if you’ve got a lapsed subscription to either service, you don’t need to re-up before you take the open beta for a spin.

In addition, even though Diablo 2: Resurrected is launching on Nintendo Switch, there is no version of the open beta for that platform, so Switch owners will have to get their Diablo 2 kicks elsewhere for the time being. The Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta is on now and runs until Monday, August 23rd at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT.