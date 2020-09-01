Destiny 2, Resident Evil 7 lead a huge month for Xbox Game Pass

Last month was a fairly big one for Xbox Game Pass, but September is slated to be even bigger. Across Xbox One and PC, Game Pass is getting a grand total of 11 games this month, though of course, only some of those will be available for both console and PC. Leading the way this month is Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken on console and Resident Evil 7 on PC and Xbox One.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep & Forsaken is arguably the biggest game to land on Game Pass this month, but unfortunately for us, it’s also the only game that doesn’t have a solid release date just yet. Instead, Microsoft only says that it’s “coming soon,” so we’ll have to keep an eye out for more details.

The additions to Game Pass start today with Crusader Kings 3, a strategy title that’s been receiving some great reviews thus far. With this being a strategy game, it’s no surprise that it’s exclusive the PC version of Xbox Game Pass, so Xbox One players will have to sit this one out.

September 3rd seems to be the biggest day for Xbox Game Pass, as we’ll see the addition of The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (console), Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (console and PC), Tell Me Why: Chapter Two (console and PC), Touhou Luna Nights (console and PC), and World War Z (PC). Those will be followed by Star Renegades for PC on September 8th, and then on September 10th, we’ll see Disgaea 4 Complete+ for PC, Hotshot Racing for console, and Tell Me Why: Chapter Three for console and PC.

So, this is a big month for Xbox Game Pass, but of course, there are also some titles leaving the service this month. NBA 2K20 will be departing on September 1st, Red Dead Redemption 2 will be leaving on September 7th, and finally, both Gonner: Blueberry Edition and Jump Force will be leaving on September 15th. We’ll keep an ear to the ground for more on when Destiny 2 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass, so stay tuned for that.