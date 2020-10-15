Destiny 2 for Xbox Series X, PS5 dated and detailed

We’ve known for a while now that Destiny 2 is going to launch on next-generation consoles, and today, Bungie announced just when those next-generation versions will arrive. In addition, the company detailed what we can expect out of each next-gen version of the game, detailing resolution and framerate targets for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5.

Destiny 2 will be launching on next-generation consoles on December 8th, just about a month after the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 hit shelves. While we wait for the true next-gen version of Destiny 2 to arrive, Bungie says that the current-gen version will be playable on next-gen hardware, and that players can expect things like faster load times and cross-generation play.

When Destiny 2 hits next-gen consoles in December, it’ll bring several new features with it. Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will target 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, while the Xbox Series S version will target 1080p60. On all three consoles, Bungie says that there will be “noticeable improvements to things like loading the game and inspecting character inventory.” However, the company also says that some load times depend on matchmaking and networking, so those probably won’t be noticeably faster on next-gen consoles.

In addition, we’ll see a field of view slider on all next-gen consoles, which is a first for the console version of Destiny 2. Field of view sliders are usually the domain of PC players, so it’s nice to see Bungie implement the feature on console. Bungie says that it’s trying to “enable a FOV range similar to that on PC,” but didn’t elaborate further in today’s blog post.

Finally, Bungie clarified what “cross-generation” play means for Destiny 2, explaining that Xbox Series X/S players will be able to play with those on Xbox One, while PS5 players will be able to play with those on PS4. We’ll look for more info on the next-gen version of Destiny 2 as we get closer to launch, so stay tuned for those details.