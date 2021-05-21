Destiny 2 cross-play beta begins next week: What you need to know

Earlier this month, some lucky Destiny 2 players got a brief glimpse that the cross-play functionality that’s heading to the game, but as cross-play was sent live as part of a bug, it was quickly clawed away from them by Bungie. If that makes you, as a Destiny 2 player with friends spread across platforms, sad, then here’s some good news: Cross-play will soon be coming back to Destiny 2 for a limited-time beta test, and this time it’ll be arriving intentionally.

Yes, while cross-play’s brief stint of availability earlier this month was indeed due to a bug, it seems Bungie is ready to now start testing the feature. The Destiny 2 cross-play beta will go live on May 25th and run through May 27th, giving players a few days to test it out. Cross-play will be available in the PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Stadia versions of Destiny 2.

One important thing to note is that the cross-play beta will be limited to a special Vanguard Strikes Cross-Play Beta playlist. The good news is that this playlist will be available to every single Destiny 2 player, so you don’t have to do anything to get accepted into the beta – if you play Destiny 2, then your admittance into the beta will be automatic.

Unfortunately, this beta is limited in more ways than just being restricted to a single playlist. For this test, you won’t be able to form a fireteam and you won’t be able to send invites to your friends. The goal, it seems, is to just test matchmaking with this beta, though we imagine we’ll see tests that allow you to form fireteams with friends in the future.

Every one who completes three strikes in the playlist will get the Stars Crossed emblem, which is depicted in the image above. This beta was announced in Bungie’s weekly Destiny 2 update, so be sure to give that a look for more information on what’s ahead.