Destiny 2: Beyond Light delayed, and you can probably guess why

If you were looking forward to the release of Destiny 2‘s next expansion, Beyond Light, it looks like you’ll be waiting a bit longer. Bungie has announced a delay for Beyond Light, pushing it closer to the end of the year. Originally, Beyond Light was slated to launch on September 22nd.

Now, Bungie has confirmed a new release date of November 10th, nearly two months after the expansion was originally slated to release. In a blog post to its website today, Bungie said that its goal with Beyond Light is to “make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans,” and in order to meet that goal, the company needed to push the expansion back.

It’s important to keep in mind that Beyond Light will be the start of a new trilogy of Destiny 2 expansions, so there’s probably a lot of stress on the folks at Bungie to hit the ground running with this expansion, lest they get a trilogy off to a bad start.

Of course, it probably won’t surprise anyone to learn that the COVID 19 pandemic had some impact on the development of Beyond Light. “The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic,” Bungie wrote. “We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.”

More specific details weren’t available in today’s blog post, but Bungie says that it will be sharing more about Beyond Light in the coming weeks. Just as well, the company will also be sharing new details about the Season of Arrivals, “which will now extend to November 10th” in light of this delay. We’ll let you know when Bungie shares more about Destiny 2: Beyond Light, so stay tuned for more.