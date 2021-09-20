Deltarune creator outlines big plans for next three chapters

Last week, Deltarune and Undertale creator Toby Fox surprised us all by dropping Deltarune: Chapter 2 into our laps. We received the first Deltarune chapter way back in 2018, so there’s been something of a wait between the two chapters. We might be in for another long wait for Deltarune: Chapter 3, because now Fox has shared his plans for that chapter and the two that will follow it.

In a post to the Deltarune website, Fox thanked the people who helped him make Deltarune: Chapter 2 by sharing the full credits for the game. He also revealed that his goal is to drop Chapters 3, 4, and 5 together, though unfortunately for us, he couldn’t give us an expected release date or even release window for the next three chapters.

However, Fox did confirm that Deltarune Chapters 3, 4, and 5 will actually cost money, so don’t get used to not paying anything for these Deltarune episodes. Deltarune: Chapter 1 was released as a free download, which is a common tactic for episodic games. At one point, Deltarune: Chapter 2 was supposed to cost something at launch, but then Fox decided to release it for free since pretty much everyone on the fact of the planet has been going through a rough patch lately.

“My next goal is to complete Chapters 3, 4 and 5 for next time,” Fox wrote on the Deltarune website. “Then, at that time I will ask for people to buy the game, at the price of the first 5 chapters (including 1 and 2). I don’t know the price yet, but it’s definitely going to cost more than Undertale.” For the record, Undertale costs $9.99, so we can expect that this Deltarune bundle will cost more than that.

Deltarune‘s in-game chapter select screen confirms that there are seven planned chapters, though details on Chapters 6 and 7 are basically nonexistent at this point. We’ll let you know when Fox shares more about Chapters 3, 4, and 5, but considering that Chapter 2 just launched last week, we might be waiting a while for new details.