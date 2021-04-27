Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable is a pen-toting Surface challenger

Dell today announced the next device in its Latitude PC lineup, and this one seems targeted at people who need a portable platform similar to Microsoft’s Surface. The Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable – as it’s officially called – reveals its big feature with its name, as it’s a tablet running Windows 10 Pro that comes with a detachable keyboard and even pen support. On paper, the Latitude 7320 sounds like a capable device, but that kind of capability is going to cost a pretty penny as well.

The Latitude 7320’s spec sheet has some familiar hardware listed on it and like most things Dell offers these days, there are a lot of configuration options. The device uses 11th gen Intel Core processors ranging from an Intel Core i3-1110G4 all the way up to a Core i7-1180G7, with a couple of options at each tier. The display clocks in at 13 inches and outputs at FHD+, supporting a super low power mode that can help with battery life when you aren’t near an outlet.

Storage options, as one might imagine given the form factor, are comprised entirely of M.2 NVMe drives in either 256GB or 512GB capacities, while memory options range from 4GB LPDDR4X SDRAM all the way up to 16GB. Graphics options are limited to Intel Iris integrated graphics that come with the CPUs, so don’t expect to do anything but light gaming on this thing.

Of course, something like the Latitude 7320 isn’t meant for gaming; it’s meant to be a daily driver for professionals, and because of that it supports 4G LTE through micro SIM or eSIM. IO options are somewhat limited with two Thunderbolt 4 ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort and a universal audio jack, but again, we’d expect that with the form factor.

The Latitude 7320 comes with a detachable keyboard and a stylus pen that charges from that keyboard. Dell says that the stylus can charge to 100% with just 30 seconds of charging and has a 90 minute battery life, and it sounds like you can remotely control the tablet so it can be used for presentations. Dell also says that the Latitude 7320 supports Express-Sign-In and instant wake when the kickstand is extended. The device also comes with EVO verification, so while Dell doesn’t say outright how long we can expect the Latitude 7320’s 40WHR battery to last on a full charge, that gives us some idea of a baseline.

So, like the Surface, it sounds like we’ve got a good portable device for enterprise customers and professionals, at least after giving those specs a look. The Latitude 7320 Detachable is available today from Dell’s website with a starting price of $1,549, though more powerful configurations can cost as much as $2,299.