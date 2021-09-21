Deathloop patch addresses PC stuttering, but this isn’t the end

Last week, Arkane’s new game Deathloop launched on PlayStation 5 and PC to considerable acclaim from critics, but it didn’t take long after release for PC players to start complaining about optimization problems. A number of PC players took to outlets like Reddit to express their frustration with Deathloop‘s performance issues, and so many of them flocked to Steam to leave reviews that Deathloop at one point had a “Mixed” user rating there despite the game’s critical success.

Specifically, a lot of players seemed to encounter framerate stuttering while playing the game. It’s not clear what caused those issues, but Arkane did say last week that it was working on a fix for the problem. That fix shipped out today, and it’s available now on Steam. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to resolve the issue entirely, as some players may still encounter stuttering when playing at high frame rates.

The patch notes for hotfix 1.708.4.0 are live now on Steam, and they are short and to the point. “This hotfix addresses an issue experienced by some players on PC whereby mouse-based camera movement could result in the appearance of a ‘stutter,'” the patch notes read. “Additionally, we are looking into a separate, but related issue that we have identified as a factor that may also be a cause of stuttering at high framerates. We will update further on this as soon as we have more information.”

The big question now is how many people will have their stuttering issues fixed after this patch. The hope is that this update fixes the problem for most people, but with Arkane saying that it’s looking into related stuttering issues, there might be some – or many – users who still experience stuttering after this update is applied.

In any case, if you’re on PC, it can’t hurt to give it a try and see if it fixes the issue. The update is available now via Steam, so give a download and see if you still experience stuttering afterward. When Arkane announces a new patch to address the other stuttering issue, we’ll let you know, so stay tuned for more.