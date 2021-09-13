Deathloop launch trailer serves up another look at time-bending gunplay

It’s been a long wait, but after multiple delays, that wait is finally over. Arkane’s Deathloop is launching this week on PlayStation 5 and PC, but before it does, Bethesda and Arkane have published what is likely the final pre-launch trailer for the game. The trailer depicts the rivalry between Deathloop‘s two main characters and even shows off a healthy amount of gameplay.

Of course, we’d expect to see mostly gameplay in a launch trailer, so it’s good that Deathloop‘s latest trailer doesn’t disappoint in that regard. In Deathloop, players will take up the role of Colt, an assassin tasked with taking out eight targets who have created and maintain a time loop on an island and its residents. Colt has to kill all eight targets before midnight to break the time loop, so it sounds like Deathloop winds up being sort of like a puzzle game with guns.

Julianna, on the other hand, is an agent tasked with stopping Colt and keeping the time loop intact. Deathloop‘s multiplayer mode will actually have other players jumping into the role of Julianna to stop Colt players from completing their objectives, but even if you don’t play multiplayer, Julianna will still be a central part of the story and controlled by AI.

It’s been a long road, but we’ve finally reached the end of it for Deathloop. Deathloop was originally supposed to launch last year, but as it did for so many other projects, the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans. Deathloop was then pushed back to May 2021 before being delayed again to September 14th, which just so happens to be tomorrow. It seems that Deathloop will indeed make this release date, though the past year has made us a little uneasy tempting fate like that.

Deathloop also has the strange designation of being a PS5 console exclusive in a world where Microsoft now owns Bethesda and Arkane parent company ZeniMax Media. When the acquisition was announced earlier this year, Bethesda and Microsoft confirmed that Deathloop‘s exclusivity agreement would be honored, so while it’s out on PS5 and PC tomorrow, Xbox owners will have to wait until sometime next year to play.