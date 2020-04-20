Death Stranding replica jacket costs an arm and a leg (if you can even get one)

If nothing else, Death Stranding was one of the more interesting games of 2019. Whether or you loved it or hated it, there’s no denying that it got people talking. Here’s something else about the game that’s sure to get people talking: A coat based on the one protagonist Sam Porter Bridges wore in the game that costs well more than what most people would consider spending on any single article of clothing.

Designed by Acronym in a team up with Hideo Kojima and Yoji Shinkawa from Kojima Productions, this jacket runs a staggering $1,900 – or at least it would if it were in stock. It seems that the jacket’s limited run has already sold out, so even if you wanted to spend nearly $2,000 on this jacket, you can’t at the moment.

There’s no word on whether or not Acronym will make more of this jacket, but we’re assuming this very limited release will be its only one. It’s made with 3L GORE-TEX PRO, and Acronym guarantees that it’ll keep wearers dry, which it would have to if it’s modeled off of something that Sam Bridges would wear (his jackets, of course, had to keep him safe from Timefall, which prematurely ages anything it comes into contact with).

This isn’t the last we’ll hear of Death Stranding in 2020. Though its big release on PlayStation 4 has come and gone, the game will be making its way to PC this summer. Specifically, we’ll see Death Stranding launch on PC on June 2nd.

If you were worried about a potential Epic Games Store exclusivity deal, you can breathe a sigh of relief, as Kojima Productions has confirmed that the game will be releasing on Steam and Epic at the same time. We’ll even see some Half-Life themed bonuses in the PC version, including a headcrab hat that Sam can wear as he makes his deliveries.