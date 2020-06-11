Death Stranding PC minimum and recommended specs revealed

After spending some time as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, Death Stranding is about to make the jump to PC. The PC version of the game won’t be launching until next month, but today, we’re learning what kind of rig you’ll need to run this game. With those minimum and recommended specifications comes a bit of good news: You’ll be able to run this game with only a reasonably powered machine.

These specifications come from PC Gamer, which received them as an exclusive from Kojima Productions. While most developers and publishers will list only minimum and recommended specifications, Kojima Productions took things one step further and listed the recommended specs for 30 fps and 60 fps gameplay. Below are the specifications as PC Gamer listed them:

Minimum

• OS: Windows 10

• CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

• RAM: 8 GB

• GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

• DirectX 12

• HDD: 80GB

• Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended (30 fps)

• OS: Windows 10

• CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

• RAM: 8GB

• GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or Radeon RX 570 4 GB

• DirectX 12

• HDD: 80GB

• Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended (60 fps)

• OS: Windows 10

• CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

• RAM: 8GB

• GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

• DirectX 12

• HDD: 80GB

• Sound cards: DirectX compatible

PC Gamer notes that the minimum specification is enough to get you 720p gameplay at 30 fps, which definitely isn’t ideal. Still, since it only requires a Core i5-3470 and a GTX 1050, a lot of PCs out there should be able to run the game. Even the recommended specifications for 60 fps gameplay aren’t very demanding, as the Core i7-3770 is looking a bit long in the tooth these days.

Originally, the PC version of Death Stranding was due out in June, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed back to July. Death Stranding‘s new PC release date is July 14th, 2020 – just a little over a month from today. The reception of the PS4 version was definitely divided, so it’ll be interesting to see how well the PC version sells when it arrives next month.