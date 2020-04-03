Deadpool is Fortnite’s latest crossover: Here’s how to unlock him

By now, Fortnite fans should be no strangers to crossover events, particularly crossover events with various superheroes. For instance, thus far we’ve seen crossovers with characters like Batman, The Avengers, and even Harley Quinn, but now it’s time for a crossover with a superhero that’s a little more vulgar.

Deadpool is the latest crossover character for Fortnite, but this time around, Epic is doing things a little differently. While some previous crossover skins have been sold through Fortnite‘s in-game shop, Deadpool is actually available as a battle pass unlock. So, unfortunately, you still need to shell out some cash in order to own the skin, but if you’re one of the many who buy the battle pass at the beginning of each season, you won’t have to make any additional purchases.

You’ll unlock the skin by completing the Deadpool-themed challenges for week 7. Specifically, you’ll need to find two of his Akimbo pistols and take them to him. Epic notes that players can still unlock the Deadpool skin without completing the Deadpool challenges from previous weeks, so getting the skin should be a fairly easy process. You’ll be able to find Deadpool on the Yacht, which he’s taken over. He’ll also give you a new lobby track just for heading out there.

While the skin is unlockable through the battle pass, there are some extra you can purchase from the shop using V-Bucks. Those extras include Deadpool’s Meat Mallets pickaxes, the Dragacorn Glider, and a pair of emotes – including one that’s centered around none other than chimichangas.

Since Deadpool is part of the battle pass, we assume that the skin will be available through the end of chapter 2, season 2. The items that are in the shop, however, might be a little more short-lived, so if you’re considering picking those up, it might be better to do it sooner rather than later.