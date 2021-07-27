Dark Souls Remastered discount dies at last: Time for a bigger Steam sale?

A few years ago, Dark Souls Remastered launched and took the place of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition on Steam. For the past two years, From Software and Bandai Namco have offered Dark Souls Remastered at a discount for anyone who owns Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition. The studio announced earlier today that the promotion period is coming to an end, but that may not all be bad news.

In a post to Steam today, From Software announced that the 50% discount on Dark Souls Remastered it offered to owners of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will be going away on September 30th, 2021. So if you own the Prepare to Die Edition and want to upgrade to Dark Souls Remastered but haven’t yet, you should do so before September 30th so you can take advantage of that 50% discount.

While it’s sad to see the discount go away, this might not all be bad news. Dark Souls Remastered often isn’t discounted during Steam sales, presumably because of that 50% discount offered to Prepare to Die Edition owners. Indeed, a look at SteamDB shows that the lowest historical price for Dark Souls Remastered is $19.99 – 50% off the list price – which is the exact amount the game costs for Prepare to Die Edition owners.

That’s a fine discount if you own the Prepare to Die Edition, but if you don’t, that means you’ve never really seen the price of Dark Souls Remastered drop below its usual $39.99 price tag. Now that the promotional discount is ending, we may see Dark Souls Remastered get regular discounts during Steam sales, and that’s probably music to a lot of ears.

We’ll just have to see what the future holds. For now, all we know is that Prepare to Die Edition owners who want to buy Dark Souls Remastered should do it before September 30th, or else they’ll miss out on a 50% discount for good.