D-Link unveils new Wi-Fi 6 devices at CES 2021

One of the new equipment trends that have surfaced at CES 2021 is for Wi-Fi 6 routers and devices to help speed home and business wireless networks. D-Link has rolled out several pieces of equipment for Wi-Fi 6 networks during the show, including the AX1800 (DWA-X1850) Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter that delivers a simple and affordable way to upgrade legacy devices to support Wi-Fi 6 performance.

D-Link says it’s DWA-X1850 is the first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 adapter on the market. It supports speeds of up to 574 Mbps + 1200 Mbps. The company has also unveiled Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers, including the AI M32 and DIR-LX1870. The AI M32 is the company’s newest and fastest Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh router. The router uses a durable 1024-QAM to boost data throughput with a 160 MHz contiguous channel for bandwidth. It’s compatible with other D-Link Mesh extenders or another AI M32 to provide seamless connectivity throughout a space.

The DIR-LX1870 Wi-Fi 6 Scalable Mesh Router has a modern form factor to deliver coverage for up to 3000 square feet. The USB adapter will launch in Q2 for $99.99. The AI M32 mesh router will launch in Q3 for $249.99. The AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Scalable Mesh Router is available now for $129.99. D-Link has also added a new product to its 5G portfolio with the new DWR-2000 5GNR Wi-Fi 6 CPE (DWR-2000) device and the 5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot (DWR-2101).

The DWR-2000 5G CPE (customer premises equipment) is a networking focal point for home and office. It integrates LTE Advanced combining 5G to elevate connection speeds with Wi-Fi 6 for fast local networking connectivity. It features a 1Gbps WAN port, dual 1 Gbps LAN ports, and an optional RJ-11 port for VoLTE.

The DWR-2101 is a smart home entertainment router supporting up to 1.6 Gbps connection speeds. It supports up to 32 devices simultaneously with an LCD touchscreen for monitoring and a removable battery promising all-day use. It also has an integrated Gigabit Ethernet port and WPA3 security. DWR-2000 will launch in Q2 for $599-$799, not including a data plan. DWR-2101 launch in Q1 for $399-$599, not including the data plan.