Cypher trailer gives first look at Roku’s free streaming action series

Following its recent Quibi acquisition, Roku revealed that it will be getting in on the original content market with its own shows and movies. Building on that is a newly released trailer for Cypher, an FBI action series that will be free for anyone to watch on The Roku Channel. The company plans to premiere Cypher on March 19.

Cypher isn’t technically a Roku original show — it is licensed content, but will be made exclusively available through Roku’s free streaming platform ‘The Roku Channel.’ The series will be available to stream in the US and Canada starting with the March 19 premiere.

The show will feature seven episodes, each one-hour in length; it’s unclear whether this will be the first of multiple planned seasons or if this will be a limited mini-series. As the trailer reveals, Cypher tells the story of an FBI cryptanalyst who must decipher a complex, coded document.

The work earns him the attention of some ‘bad guys’ who are seeking the coded document’s return. According to Roku, it will introduce viewers to ‘an underground ring of hackers, hitmen, and FBI agents.’ Roku indicates all of the episodes will be available on March 19.

Despite its ‘The Roku Channel’ name, the streaming service isn’t limited to the Roku platform. Anyone can fire up the streaming service on their computer or mobile device and watch the content for free without creating an account — though accounts are also free.