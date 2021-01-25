Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1 promises fixes, delivers a bug

Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly one of if not the biggest disasters in recent gaming history. Long-awaited and much-delayed, the initial experience of players, especially those on consoles, was so horrible that refunds were demanded and issued left and right. Throughout all the drama and scandal, developer CD Projekt RED promised updates to address those issues. The first big patch has just landed and, just like the game itself, it seems to be getting mixed reception, depending on where you’re playing.

To be fair, Patch 1.1 has a massive list of items that CDPR fixed since the game first launched in December. Primary is, of course, the performance improvements that should address the stability of the crash-prone game. As if trying to prove its thoroughness, the developers even listed each fix for each buggy quest.

Unfortunately, the fixes seem to also include at least one reported bug that actually makes things matter worse. While Patch 1.1 does fix the Down on the Street problem of Takemura not calling the player at all, PC Gamer reports that it also creates a bug where the character does call the player but says nothing at all. Unfortunately, that messes up the save game and you lose whatever progress you have made after that point, though there are workarounds available, presuming you’re a meticulous saver.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1 does seem to deliver most of what it lists, at least for PCs and PlayStation consoles. Xbox gamers are reportedly not so happy about the patch as it has very little noticeable improvement for them. In fact, the changelog does only list one generic memory usage improvement for Microsoft’s consoles.

That said, this is just one of the big patches that the developers promised to address the harsh criticisms of the quality of the game, saying that Patch 1.1 lays the groundwork for future fixes. Those fixes, however, won’t be coming until February so it will still be a waiting game for those who haven’t yet given up and refunded the game by now.