Cyberpunk 2077 launch trailer has a secret message about future DLC

After many years, a lot of build up, and several delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is very nearly upon us. No game release is complete without a launch trailer, and today, CD Projekt Red published the one for Cyberpunk 2077. For the most part, this a run of the mill launch trailer, as it shows of plenty of gameplay footage and sets the stage for us to dive in. However, at the end, there’s a secret message for the fans who have followed this game since it was first announced all those years ago.

The secret message shows for only a single frame in the closing seconds of the trailer, but there’s no need for you to go through the video frame-by-frame to find it, because we’ve captured a screenshot of it and embedded it below. The message opens with a thank you to fans for sticking by CD Projekt Red throughout this long development process, with company saying that with this game, it has “set out to create our most immersive world yet.”

After the opening paragraphs, however, the subject of the message takes an unexpected shift to that of future content. “We’ve mentioned before that expansions will be coming, and while we’re not ready to talk specifics just yet, we will say that we’ve learned a lot from our work on both Hearts of Stone & Blood Wine,” CD Projekt Red says. “Our planned expansions will take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077 offering substantial, story-driven content that’ll give you tough choices to make through impactful narratives that you won’t soon forget.”

“But before we get there, we’ll first be kicking off our free DLC program in early 2021,” the message continues. “Just like with The Witcher 3, expect an assortment of free DLC packs to begin hitting Night City, dropping a bunch of cool stuff that’ll inject even more life into the world of the dark future. We hope you’re looking forward to them!”

So, it seems that CD Projekt Red is looking to hit the ground running with Cyberpunk 2077 DLC in the near future. We’ll let you know when the company shares more about its DLC plans, but for now, check out the launch trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 above.