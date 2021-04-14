Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.21 arrives with a bunch of quest fixes

Of all the different types of bugs you’re likely to encounter in sprawling open world games, perhaps the most frustrating are quest bugs that stop you from progressing in some way. Many open world games have been home to these bugs, and Cyberpunk 2077 is no different. A ton of those quest bugs were fixed in Cyberpunk 2077‘s big version 1.2 update that launched late last month, and even more of them are being fixed today in hotfix 1.21.

Like hotfix 1.11, hotfix 1.21 is something of a supplement to the larger update that came before it. Unlike hotfix 1.11 – which was centered around fixing issues that the version 1.1 update added to the game – hotfix 1.21 doesn’t seem to be fixing any newly-introduced issues, but rather it just appears to be fixing more issues on top of what was included in 1.2.

In any case, the patch notes for hotfix 1.11 show that the vast majority of fixes shipping in this update are for quest and open world issues. “In this update we focused on further improving the overall stability of the game and fixing the most common issues that could block progression,” CD Projekt Red says at the beginning of the notes.

In all, there are 28 fixes for quest and open world issues, a pair of gameplay fixes, a single visual patch (that fixes “various issues related to clipping in NPCs’ clothes”), three UI fixes, one fix centered around stability and performance, one console-specific fix, and one Stadia-specific fix. That stability and performance fix is rather vague in that CD Projekt Red says that it has made “various memory management improvements,” but it should ultimately result in fewer crashes and that’s something we always love to see.

So, if you’ve run into a quest or open world glitch that’s preventing progression, be sure to check out CD Projekt Red’s full patch notes to see if your specific issue has been fixed. Now that the big 1.1 and 1.2 updates are out of the gate, we’re expecting to see more updates that are smaller in scope coming out of CD Projekt Red, so we’ll let you know when the next update lands. Hotfix 1.21 is live now on PC, Stadia, and console.