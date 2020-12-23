Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.06 arrives to prevent corrupted game saves

CD Projekt Red is back with another update for its impressive (and impressively buggy) game Cyberpunk 2077, this one fairly small but vitally important: it addresses the game save corruption issue that was impacting players on PC. The update also brings some fixes for console owners that will, hopefully, reduce the number of crashes.

Compared to some of the previous hotfixes, Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.06 is small. With that said, it’s also a key release for PC gamers because it removed the 8MB (yes, megabyte) save file size limitation that was resulting in corrupted game saves.

The company notes that the update won’t fix any game save files that were corrupted before the patch rolled out, so you’ll have to start over if you’re one of the players who was impacted by this issue. That aside, the update also addresses the issue with game crashes on consoles.

For those players, CD Projekt Red says the update improves stability and memory management — and those two changes should reduce the number of times the game crashes. Those are the two big aspects of this patch; the third change involves Quests.

Hotfix 1.06 fixes a bug so that Dum Dum won’t end up missing from the Totentanz entrance when playing the Quest ‘Second Conflict.’ Players can download the update now, then head over to the Cyberpunk 2077 website to check out the patch notes for previous hotfix releases.