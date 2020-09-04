Cyberpunk 2077 developer confident that delays are over

Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be a massive game, and it’s fairly common for games of this scope to be hit with delays throughout the development process. Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed twice now – originally slated to release on April 16th, 2020, the game was first pushed back to September 17th and then once more to November 19th, which is its current release date.

Of course, Cyberpunk‘s delays aren’t entirely down to the scope of the game, as we’ve also got the COVID-19 pandemic to thank for complicating things further. If you were worried that Cyberpunk 2077 might miss this new release date of November 19th and suffer yet another delay, you can breathe a sigh of relief, as CD Projekt RED CFO Piotr Nielubowicz has indicated that all systems are go for this new release date.

“As you know – we’re in for some very exciting times,” Nielubowicz said in a video financial briefing to investors, which you can see above. “When we meet again in this format, Cyberpunk 2077 will have already been released so keep your fingers crossed and tune in to upcoming Night City Wire broadcasts!”

Indeed, CD Projekt RED will definitely want to stick to this November 19th release date by any means possible, because delaying the game further means missing out on the ever-important holiday shopping season. Nielubowicz’s confidence that Cyberpunk 2077 will be out by the time he delivers his next financial briefing is likely very reassuring for fans who have been waiting for Cyberpunk 2077 since it was first revealed back in 2012.

Now that we’re into September, Cyberpunk 2077 is on the horizon, but there’s almost certainly plenty more teasers and trailers to come from the folks at CD Projekt RED. We’ll let you know when the company reveals more, so stay tuned.