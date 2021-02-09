Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has been hacked

One of the most anticipated videogames of 2020 was Cyberpunk 2077 from developers CD Projekt Red. The game launched and was immediately panned for being unplayable on some game consoles and for being riddled with bugs and issues. The bugs and issues with the game led to refunds being handed out and the game being pulled from some online stores. CD Projekt Red has now announced that it has been the victim of a targeted cyber attack.

CD Projekt announced via Twitter that it discovered this week it was the victim of a targeted cyberattack that resulted in some internal systems being compromised. The developers say that an unidentified actor was able to gain access to its internal network and collect “certain data” belonging to CD Projekt capital group.

The hacker or hackers left a ransom note, which has been released to the public. CD Projekt says while some of the devices on the network have been encrypted, its backups remain intact. The company has secured its infrastructure and is currently in the process of restoring the data. It said it will not give in to demands or negotiate with the actor and is aware its decision could lead to the release of compromised data.

The incident remains under investigation, and as of now, CD Projekt says the compromised systems did not contain any personal data for players or users of its services. Relevant authorities have been involved in the investigation, and IT forensic specialists have been contracted.

According to the ransom note left behind by the hackers, copies of the source code for the Perforce server for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and an unreleased version of Witcher 3 were all obtained in the hack. The actors also allegedly have documents relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations, and more. The hackers gave CD Projekt 48 hours to contact them and “come to an agreement.”