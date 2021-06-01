Crysis Remastered Trilogy revealed, but it isn’t all good news

Last year, in the depths of COVID-19 pandemic, Crytek released Crysis Remastered for consoles and PC. As it turns out, that was just Crytek’s first act when it comes to revisiting the Crysis trilogy. Today, the company confirmed that it will be remastering the second and third Crysis games and releasing them all in one compilation called the Crysis Remastered Trilogy.

This probably won’t be a shock to most after the first Crysis remaster landed last year. After all, while the original Crysis was certainly a little long in the tooth having first been released in 2007, it isn’t as if Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 can be considered recent games with release years of 2011 and 2013, respectively, making them prime candidates for remasters of their own.

This compilation will give Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 a fresh coat of paint on consoles and PC. In a blog post, Crytek says that the remasters are being made with the folks at Saber Interactive, and that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Crytek also says that the game will run “even smoother” on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, though it’s unclear if that means the Remastered Trilogy will be getting a full next-gen upgrade.

Crysis Remastered ✓

Crysis 2 Remastered ✓

Crysis 3 Remastered ✓ Crysis Remastered Trilogy is coming to consoles and PC this fall! Visit the North Korean islands, save humanity from a deadly virus in New York City and uncover the truth about C.E.L.L. https://t.co/WbDUZN2vNx — Crysis (@Crysis) June 1, 2021

One thing to note, however, is that these remasters will only include the single-player portion of each game. Crytek confirmed that in its announcement blog post in addition to replies to various Twitter users asking if multiplayer will be included in the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, so if you’re looking to relive the days of Crysis 2 or Crysis 3 multiplayer, just know you won’t be able to do so with this bundle.

What about those who already own Crysis Remastered? Crytek says that in addition to offering the Remastered Trilogy as a bundle, it will also offer Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 separately. We don’t have any details on pricing – or release date, for that matter – but we do know that the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be launching sometime this fall. We’ll share more details when Crytek reveals them, so stay tuned.