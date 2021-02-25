Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for PS5 adds major enhancements

PlayStation 5 owners will be able to grab an enhanced version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time starting in March — and Sony has just revealed exactly what they can expect. The game upgrades, including DualSense controller support, were detailed during Sony’s State of Play broadcast today.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was released for the PS4, as well as the Xbox consoles, last September. The updated version for the PlayStation 5 will be available starting on March 12, giving players the best Crash Bandicoot experience thus far.

As expected, the version for the PlayStation 5 will take advantage of the hardware upgrade, meaning players will get 4K/60fps gameplay, as well as enhanced 3D audio and support for the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers.

This means, as Sony notes in its broadcast, that players will be able to feel game elements, including different vehicles, objects, and transformations. Likewise, the game will take advantage of the PS5’s Activity Card feature, which means players will be able to easily see their progress in the game and go directly to the levels they still need to finish.

Assuming you already bought Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for the PlayStation 4, you’ll be able to download the enhanced version for the PlayStation 5 for free. The PS4 game save data will be transferred to the PS5, assuming it has been cloud saved with the player’s PS account.

If you don’t already own the game, you’ll have to pay $59.99 USD to pick it up when it hits the PS Store next month. Alternatively, you can purchase the game now for the PS4 (including the disc version), then upgrade for free when the new version arrives.