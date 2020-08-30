Could this new Bronco with a weird roof be hiding a tent?

Off-road vehicle fans are very excited about the new Ford Bronco. The vehicle will give those who would typically purchase a Jeep Wrangler, another option that is highly capable off-road. One of the major appeals of the Jeep Wrangler is that the vehicle is infinitely customizable.

One of the big modifications that many Wrangler owners make is the addition of a roof-top tent that allows them to sleep while off-roading or having overland adventures. Were not sure what the deal is with the bizarrely camouflaged roof on this particular four-door Bronco. It certainly looks as if this might be a roof-top tent that hasn’t been announced by Ford and its accessory partner.

While it’s clear that the camouflage on the vehicle makes the top look bulbous and out of place on the beautiful Bronco, we shouldn’t assume that whatever is lurking underneath the plastic will be that bulky in real life, at least we hope. There are Jeep Wrangler tents out there that are bulky and rather odd-looking.

Another possible explanation for the bizarrely camouflaged roof is a retractable soft top of some sort is hiding underneath. Jeep introduced a power-sliding soft top on the Wrangler not long ago, and perhaps Ford wants something similar.

Our money is on a new roof-top tent but will have to wait until it is revealed. Ford has taken a large number of orders for the 2021 Bronco in both two-door and four-door models. It warned in the past that some fans may wait more than a year to get their vehicle. The smaller Bronco Sport has also proven very popular and promises to be capable off-road.