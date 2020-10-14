Cottonelle flushable wipes recalled after ‘non-serious’ issues reported

Kimberly-Clark Corp. has recalled many lots of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes manufactured between February and September of this year. The reason, according to the company, is the potential presence of a bacteria that, though it is present in nature, may cause issues in a small number of people exposed to it. The company says that it has received reports of ‘non-serious’ health issues related to the use of the wipes.

The recall covers two products: Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes. The reason, according to a recall notice published on the brand’s website, is the potential presence of a bacteria called Pluralibacter gergoviate that can, in rare cases, cause a healthy person to develop a serious infection.

As you’d expect, people who have a weakened immune system are at greater risk of developing a serious infection when exposed to the bacteria. The company says that it has received ‘a low rate of non-serious complaints’ from users, including cases of minor infections and irritation associated with using the recalled wipes.

The recalled Cottonelle wipes were manufactured from February 7 to September 14 of this year, according to the company. Consumers can identify the recalled wipes based on the lot number listed on the packaging; you’ll need to head over to the company’s online tool to plug in the lot code and see whether that product is covered under this recall notice.

Kimberly-Clark is telling consumers not to return the recalled wipes to the stores from which they were purchased, but to instead contact the company’s Customer Service center to get ‘further instructions.’ The wipes were sold to consumers located in the US, Canada, and the Caribbean.