Cookie Clicker is coming to Steam so the addiction can begin anew

In recent years, we’ve seen the rise of incremental idle games that don’t need much human input. Cookie Clicker is largely considered to be one of the trailblazers in the genre, and soon, the Cookie Clicker addiction will be able to start anew. As it turns out, the browser game will be heading to Steam in just a couple of weeks.

As far as we can tell, this will be more or less the same game you can play right now in your browser. The Steam listing for the game is already live, and Cookie Clicker‘s Steam description even addresses those who may have played it back when it was taking browsers by storm. “Cookie Clicker was originally released in 2013, but has been very actively developed since then,” the description reads. “If you played it before, try it again to see all the new features!”

Depending on the last time you played, the list of new features could be a long one indeed. The Steam description touts over 600 upgrades and 500 achievements. We’re also told that the Steam version of Cookie Clicker will come with a soundtrack composed by C418, who is perhaps best known as the composer behind Minecraft.

So, why should you play Cookie Clicker on Steam when it’s already available via browser? There aren’t a whole lot of reasons, but there is one big one: cloud saves. Anyone who has ever lost their browser data and, by extension, their Cookie Clicker progress will tell you that cloud saving is a great feature for a game like this.

Steam will also be able to give you an hour count of how long you played the game, though some Cookie Clicker veterans are probably happier not knowing that. Cookie Clicker is out on Steam on September 1st and it’s available to wishlist today.