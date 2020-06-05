Command & Conquer Remastered Collection modernizes two RTS classics today

Back toward the end of 2018, Electronic Arts announced that it was working with Petroglyph on remastering the Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command & Conquer: Red Alert. Since that announcement, we’ve seen some glimpses of the games in development, but now they’re ready for primetime. Electronic Arts launched the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection today, which is available through both Steam and Origin.

If you’re an Origin Access Premier subscriber, you’ll find that you have access to the collection there as well. In addition to bundling together the first two Command & Conquer titles, we’re also getting three remastered expansions with this collection: Covert Ops for Tiberian Dawn and Counterstrike and The Aftermath for Red Alert.

In its announcement today, Electronic Arts says that the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection comes with a features like a new UI and map editor. Multiplayer has also been given a 21st century update, with custom games, a 1v1 quick match mode, Elo-based matchmaking, leaderboards, and even the ability to save replays.

Of course, the graphics have also been updated as well. Lemon Sky Studios handled that part of the production, updating textures with native 4K support. Petroglyph – which is comprised of some of the old team members from Westwood Studios – has even released the source code for Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert under a GPL 3.0 license, making them open source and thereby opening the door to extensive modding.

Essentially, if you liked Command & Conquer back in the day, it sounds like this is worth checking out. You’ll find the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection today on Steam and Origin for $19.99.