Comedy TV show Community will soon expand from Hulu to Netflix

Comedy series Community from Dan Harmon will be available to stream in its entirety on Netflix, it has been announced. All six seasons of the hit show will be available on the platform starting tomorrow, April 1, and no that’s not an April Fools’ joke. The new arrival on Netflix is good news for people to subscribe to the service, but the deal isn’t exclusive — the series will also remain on Hulu.

Community debuted in 2009 on NBC, where it remained until 2014 when it was canceled. The show returned for a final sixth season on Yahoo! Screen before ending entirely; it has since lived on at Hulu where fans can stream it on-demand. The series starred Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Alison Brie, Joel McHale, Chevy Chase, and others.

According to Vulture, Netflix has only acquired the non-exclusive rights to the series, which means that it will still be available to stream on Hulu even after it debuts on Netflix tomorrow, April 1. The expansion of this availability brings the series to people who don’t subscribe to both Netflix and Hulu.

Though Netflix is increasingly known for its original content, the platform continues to offer a number of third-party TV shows — though the quality of these offerings has decreased over the years as the streaming market fragments. Current shows include Criminal Minds, The Office, Supernatural, New Girl, The Twilight Zone, Grey’s Anatomy, and more.

Starting in early April, Netflix will be competing with yet another streaming service — Quibi, a quick-bite short-form video streaming service that is making content designed specifically for viewing on smartphones. The service will launch with a number of originals, including the return of series Reno 911.