Coca-Cola plans hybrid drink that blends ‘authentic’ Coke flavor with coffee

A day after its hard seltzer announcement, the Coca-Cola Company has returned to reveal that it will soon release a ‘hybrid’ beverage combining the ‘authentic’ flavor of its cola product with coffee. Unlike the Topo Chico drink, which will be launched this year in a limited number of cities, Coca-Cola says it plans to make its new coffee beverage available across the United States starting next January.

The beverage was announced by Coca-Cola North America, which says that the hybrid drink will be available in ‘coffee aisles’ starting in January 2021 across the US. The beverage combines coffee made from Brazilian coffee beans, ‘the familiar, authentic taste of Coca-Cola,’ and one of three different flavors: Vanilla, Caramel, and Dark Blend.

If that sounds like an unusual mixture to you, perhaps it would be wise to reserve judgment. Coca-Cola Trademark VP of Coca-Cola North America Jaideep Kibe said that this ‘hybrid’ drink has been one of the company’s top ‘tested innovations’ over the recent past. Kibe went on to state:

This is a truly unique hybrid innovation that will pioneer a new category we’re calling refreshment coffee … Coca-Cola With Coffee is a product that is meant to be tried. Because when you take that first sip, you realize there’s nothing quite like it… It sips like a Coke and finishes like a coffee.

Ahead of the January launch, Coca-Cola says it will make the coffee beverage available to its Insiders Club members, an exclusive opportunity available to those who signed up for the subscription service. The hybrid drink was first tested in Japan, later expanding into other markets like Turkey, Australia, Brazil, Vietnam, and Italy.