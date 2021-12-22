Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 price leak might make Ford happy

Chevrolet previously revealed its new high-end trim for an off-road performance pickup called the Silverado ZR2. We know all of the features and specifications with the truck revealed previously. What Chevrolet hasn’t officially announced is how much the ZR2 will cost.

Via Chevrolet

Pricing Rumor

While Chevrolet has announced no official MSRP, a report from GM Authority citing sources familiar with pricing on the pickup claims the 2022 Silverado ZR2 will start at $66,795, including the $1695 destination freight charge. That is a very high price tag that makes the ZR2 cost significantly more, $955 more to be exact, than the Ford F-150 Raptor.

Power

Adding a bit of insult to the high-price injury is that despite costing $1000 more, the ZR2 has less power than the Raptor. The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has a high output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 engine using twin turbos that produces 450 horsepower and 510 pound-foot of torque. The ZR2 gets Chevrolet’s 6.2-liter V-8 engine producing only 420 horsepower and 460 pound-foot torque.

That means Chevy fans will pay almost $1000 more than Raptor owners while getting 30 less horsepower and 50 less pound-foot of torque. The upside for Chevy fans is that at least the ZR2 has a V-8 engine under the hood. Many lament that Ford chose to put a V-6 in the Raptor. However, next year, Ford will produce the Raptor R that will fit a supercharged V-8 engine under the hood directly out of the current generation Shelby GT500.

Raptor R’s supercharged V-8 is expected to make 750 horsepower and a presumed boatload of torque. Ford has yet to identify pricing information for the Raptor R, but rumors have suggested the truck will start around $75,000. That said, Ford dealerships are extremely keen on marking up any performance vehicle the Blue Oval makes above MSRP, so it remains to be seen what the actual street price will be. Both the ZR2 and the Raptor use 10-speed automatic transmissions.

ZR2 Suspension and Off-Road Bits

The Silverado ZR2 is aimed at off-road enthusiasts. To enable it to perform as good as possible off-road, Chevrolet fits it with the first application of the Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers in a Silverado. ZR2 is also fitted with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory M/T tires. The truck has steel front and rear bumpers designed specifically for strength, durability, and improved clearance.

The front bumper is designed to allow a 31-degree approach angle and has removable end caps for additional clearance. ZR2 also gets an enhanced two-speed transfer case featuring Terrain Mode. Chevrolet also fits the truck with skid plates and a hidden dual-outlet exhaust system to protect the vehicle systems from damage from rocks and other hazards on trails. Rounding out the off-road tech are front and rear electronic locking differentials.

ZR2 Exclusive Features

Chevrolet is setting the ZR2 apart in other ways than the off-road tech and suspension the truck utilizes. It has a black grille with what Chevy calls a flowtie to help increase airflow to the engine and accent lighting. The grille is glossy black, as is the truck’s front bumper. ZR2 buyers will also get a special hood with a raised design and styled insert.

The truck gets exclusive will opening moldings on the sides, and the LED headlamps feature a tracer animation and black bezels. Inside the truck, the interior is exclusive to the ZR2 trim and will come standard with a 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment touchscreen.

Conclusion

Truck fans tend to be very brand loyal, and it’s difficult to get a Chevrolet fan to purchase a Ford product and vice versa. ZR2’s sticker price is higher than the Raptor despite the Chevy having significantly less power and torque. The ZR2 doesn’t seem to stack up to the Raptor on paper. Truck shoppers who aren’t brand loyal will seemingly do better at a Ford dealership with an F-150 Raptor, assuming they can find one that’s being sold at MSRP.

The reality is that Ford dealerships routinely mark up Raptor trucks to the tune of thousands of dollars more than the sticker price. Price gouging dealers could mean that the Raptor is quite a bit more expensive than the ZR2, assuming Chevrolet dealers don’t add money to the sticker price as well. It’s also worth noting that no matter how much off-road tech either of these full-size pickups offer, they’re not particularly well-suited to many trails and off-road situations because of their size.

The Raptor is extremely wide, making it a handful on many trails. That said, the actual ability to tackle trails with either of these trucks is not an issue for many buyers as they never go off-road and simply want the rugged styling.