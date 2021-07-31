Chevrolet COPO Camaro gains a big block option for 2022

Chevy has announced that for 2022, its COPO Camaro is returning with a big block engine under the hood. For those unfamiliar, the COPO Camaro is a car Chevrolet builds specifically for drag racing that isn’t street legal. In fact, the car is sold as a part and has no VIN making it impossible to register for use on the road.

For 2022, the vehicle has a newly available 572 cubic-inch engine. The big-block V-8 is meant to channel the spirit of the original 1969 COPO Camaro. COPO 572 uses a cast-iron block with four-bolt main caps, aluminum heads, a forged steel crankshaft, forged steel connecting rods, and forged aluminum pistons. Pricing for the 2022 COPO Camaro with the 572 cubic-inch engine starts from $105,500. Chevy notes that that price excludes tax, title, license, and dealer fees.

While the 572 cubic-inch big-block V-8 is an option, the 2022 COPO Camaro is offered with other LSX-based small block engines. One of the available engines is a supercharged 350 cubic inch V-8 rated at 580 horsepower. In addition, a naturally aspirated 427 cubic-inch V8 is rated at 470 horsepower.

All 2020 COPO Camaros use the same three-speed transmission from ATI Racing Products. The cars are sold as Chevrolet Performance parts and are designed to compete in NHRA Stock and Super Stock eliminators. The cars all come standard with a carbon fiber hood and wheelie bars.

Buyers do have some option choices for the cars, including truck-mounted weight box and parachute. Chevrolet has built less than 700 COPO Camaro race cars since the program started in 2012. Chevy says it will limit production for 2022, with orders being filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Drag racers wanting to get their hands on any of the 2022 COPO Camaros can use the order form here.