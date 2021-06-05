Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Bolt EV police packages are available for 2022

All around the country, police departments see the benefits of using electric and hybrid vehicles for part of their fleets that won’t be involved in long-distance cruising or have the potential for high-speed chases. Many police vehicles are used for driving around cities enforcing parking, and shuttling detectives around to take statements. Switching to electric vehicles could save cities substantial amounts of money in fuel costs for that type of use.

Chevrolet has now begun offering police packages for the 2022 Bolt EUV and Bolt EV. The packages are called Special Service Vehicles packages or SSV and come equipped with additional circuits to support auxiliary lights, and radios. One interesting feature of the packages something called Surveillance Mode calibration that disconnects the interior and exterior lights. Surveillance Mode also disconnects the radio.

The SSV package features 16-inch steel wheels with all-season tires, power lumbar support, and an eight-way power driver seat. Departments are unable to purchase the SSV package with the Driver Confidence Package, Driver Comfort Package, or the Convenience Package.

Each electric vehicle is rated for over 200 miles driving, with the smaller Bolt EV rated at 259 miles per charge and the Bolt EUV rated at 247 miles per charge. The difference between the two vehicles is the standard Bolt EV is a typical hatchback car, while the Bolt EUV is more like a small crossover.

Despite being small electric vehicles, the cars offer decent performance able to reach 60 mph in 6.5 seconds for the EV and seven seconds for the EUV. Neither model is rated for pursuits with a top speed of 93 mph. Chevrolet promises the Level 3 DC quick charge capability of the electric vehicles allow charging enough for about 100 miles of driving in 30 minutes with a Level 2 charger completely recharging the vehicles in seven hours.