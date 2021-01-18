Check your freezer: Hot Pockets recalled over bits of glass and plastic

If you recently purchased some pepperoni Hot Pockets, now is the time to double-check whether they’re safe to eat. According to a new recall from the US Department of Agriculture, Nestle has recalled more than 762,000 pounds of this product over potential contamination with bits of hard plastic and glass.

The recalled Hot Pockets were made from November 13 to 16, 2020, and there’s a good chance many people still have them in their freezer; the recall notes that these not-ready-to-eat snacks have a shelf life of 14 months. The recall covers around 762,615 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets.

According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Nestle received four complaints about the ‘extraneous material’ in this food product, one of which involved a ‘minor oral injury.’ The FSIS says it is particularly concerned that some of these potentially contaminated products may still be in consumers’ freezers.

The recall specifically covers the 12-pack ‘Premium Pepperoni’ Hot Pockets with ‘Garlic Buttery Crust’ product sold in a 54oz carton. The products have multiple lot codes (see the notice for a full list) alongside the Best By date of ‘FEB 2022.’ Images of the packaging can be found on the USDA’s website [PDF].

The USDA is advising consumers who own the recalled product to either return it to the store from which it was purchased or to throw it away uneaten. Anyone who believes they may have suffered illness or injury related to the recall is instructed to contact their doctor. Questions about the recall should be directed to Nestle’s customer service.