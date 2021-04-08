CDC tells Americans to avoid travel to Canada even if fully vaccinated

A significant portion of the US has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and many more will be added to the numbers in the next few weeks. This, naturally, raises questions about travel and what a vaccinated person can safely do following the vaccination waiting period. According to the CDC, a trip to Canada shouldn’t be on your list — even if you’re fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, Canada is currently at Level 4 ‘Very High’ when it comes to the number of COVID-19 infections. For this reason, the agency says that even people who are fully vaccinated against the virus at still at risk of contracting it and spreading it to others — and, of particular concern, is spreading of COVID-19 variants.

The advice isn’t the same as a ban on travel to Canada, mind. The agency says that in instances in which someone must travel to the country, they should make sure they’re fully vaccinated before they travel. As well, the vaccination doesn’t mean you can stop following protective measures.

The CDC notes that you should continue to socially distance, wear a mask, and wash your hands regularly. The same goes for travelers who end up leaving the US before getting fully vaccinated. Though you won’t have to self-quarantine after you return to the US, you will need to present a negative COVID-19 test result from within the past three days before traveling by flight.

The process is a bit different for people who haven’t been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. In that case, the CDC says you’ll need to get tested a few days before your travel and after returning home. Likewise, you’ll need to self-quarantine for a week after getting home even if you test negative.