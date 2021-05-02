CDC says US has hit another major COVID-19 vaccine milestone

The US has hit a new milestone with its COVID-19 vaccination effort. As of late last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 100 million people in the nation have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, while more than 143 million people have received at least one dose.

The new milestone was hit on April 29, according to the CDC, which explains on its website that 30-percent of the US is now fully vaccinated. When the numbers are spread across people who have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the percentage of the US goes up to 43.3-percent, or around 143.7 million people.

Though many people are still seeking vaccination, demand is on the decline, according to the agency. Looking back at the 7-day average that ended on April 29, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered sat at 2.6 million, a big 10.7-percent decrease compared to the previous week.

This has proven concerning for public health officials who are urging unvaccinated people who are eligible to get the vaccine as soon as possible. With demand decreasing, many places are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations and, in some cases, officials are using pop-up sites to target micro-regions.

As for new cases, the CDC notes that the 7-day average from April 21 to 27 came in at 5,057, which was a 9.8-percent decrease compared to the week before. Deaths due to the coronavirus were also down last week in the US, as well, with an 8.2-percent decrease compared to the previous seven days.