Call of Duty: Warzone devs swing the banhammer, wipe out 60k cheaters

Those who have encountered cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone will probably be happy to hear that the devs behind the game have banned a large swathe of them. The Call of Duty team has revealed that it has banned a whopping 60,000 accounts after they were confirmed to be using cheating software. Not only that, but the team behind Warzone revealed what it will be doing to combat the issue of cheating moving forward.

In all, more than 300,000 cheaters have been banned from Warzone thus far, including the people who were banned in the latest wave. In a recent blog post, Warzone devs explain that these are permabans as well. The team explains that features like weekly backend security updates, two-factor authentication (which alone has “invalidated over 180,000 accounts”), improvements to the in-game reporting system, and the elimination of “numerous unauthorized third party software providers,” have all helped the Warzone team track down cheaters and the software they use.

The team also said where it would focus resources moving forward to better combat cheating. For instance, we can expect the Warzone devs to beef up their internal anti-cheat software on top adding new detection technology, putting more resources toward monitoring and enforcement, and adopting a zero tolerance policy toward cheat providers. The team also said that it would continue providing updates on its anti-cheat progress, promising more “two-way dialogue” and that it would deliver timely bans on a consistent basis.

Obviously, the fight against cheaters is one that’s never truly over, as cheaters are always looking for new exploits. The fact that Warzone is a free-to-play game means that cheaters can potentially run rampant because they don’t have to worry about being banned from a game they paid actual money for.

To that point, the Warzone team says that it will “continue to dedicate resources 24/7 to identify and combat cheats, including aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, stat hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, hex editors and any third party software that is used to manipulate game data or memory.” This effort will be happening across Warzone, Black Ops, and Modern Warfare, with Raven Software providing the updates regarding Warzone from here on out. The studio says that it’s aiming to provide updates on at least a monthly basis but ideally a weekly one moving forward, so we’ll see what Raven has to say about the topic of Warzone cheating in the future.