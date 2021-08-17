Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal details confirmed with a must-see new teaser

Just as the leaks and rumors foretold, it seems that Call of Duty: Vanguard is being revealed later this week. Activision and Sledgehammer Games have confirmed reveal details for Call of Duty: Vanguard along with dropping a new teaser for the game. The teaser doesn’t tell us much, but thankfully, it won’t be long before we have more concrete details about Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Yesterday, a PlayStation Store ad that probably went live a little earlier than intended claimed that Call of Duty: Vanguard would get its big reveal in Warzone later this week. As it turns out, that PlayStation Store ad was right on the money, as Activision has confirmed that the reveal will be happening on August 19th at 10:30 AM PDT/1:30 PM EDT.

Fans are instructed to join the Battle of Verdansk in Warzone for the worldwide reveal of Vanguard, but beyond that, we aren’t given too many details. The new teaser trailer for Vanguard is similarly short on specifics, but it’s certainly worth a watch for fans of the series.

In a post to the Call of Duty website, Activision also revealed that it will offer a double XP bonus in Warzone before the Vanguard reveal. “Be the first to the fight and be rewarded – report to Warzone and play in any playlist between 9:30 AM and 10:29 AM PT and prepare to participate in a limited-time Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP event before the battle begins,” the website reads.

So, if you show up early on the 19th, you’ll be rewarded with some extra XP for your punctuality. We will, of course, have coverage of the reveal right here at SlashGear, so if you aren’t able to get into Warzone, but sure to check back with us on the 19th for all you need to know.