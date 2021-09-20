Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta extended into this week

If you didn’t get to play the Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta over the weekend, we’ve got some good news for you: Activision and Sledgehammer Games have decided to extend it into this week. Originally slated to wrap up today at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT, the beta will instead run for a couple more days, giving those who missed out (or those who were having fun and weren’t quite ready for the open beta to end) more time to play.

The extension was announced on Twitter over the weekend, with Activision and Sledgehammer confirming that it will now end on Wednesday, September 22nd at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT. That means the beta has been extended by 48 hours on the nose, giving players two more days to get some gameplay in.

🚨BREAKING🚨: The #Vanguard OPEN BETA has been extended until Wednesday Sept 22 at 10am PT. For those that haven't had a chance to enter the fray, this is your moment 🎖 pic.twitter.com/dLShw7qUQb — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 18, 2021

It’s nice to see the beta extended because, as it was, the open beta window was pretty short. This is the second weekend for Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s beta, with the first weekend being exclusively available to PlayStation owners who pre-ordered the game. While the beta was open to all PlayStation users this weekend, PC and Xbox players could only participate from September 16th to the 18th if they pre-ordered. Only the final two days of a two-weekend beta were truly open to everyone regardless of pre-order status, so this extension is a welcome one indeed.

The Vanguard open beta is home to various game modes, though most of them are already known quantities to the Call of Duty community. Returning modes from previous games include Search & Destroy, Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed. The new mode available in the open beta is called Patrol, and that will have you working with your team to capture and hold a moving zone of control to earn points.

The beta also features four different maps – Hotel Royal, Gavutu, Red Star, and Eagle’s Nest – along with a variety of weapons that will be available in the finished game. Call of Duty: Vanguard is out on November 5th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.