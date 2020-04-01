Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered out now on PS4

It didn’t take long for rumors to turn into reality. On the heels of whispers about Modern Warfare 2 Remastered finally coming to light, Sony has finally announced not only its existence but also its immediate availability. In time for the stretch of days you’ll be stuck at home, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, as it is formally called, is now available for the PlayStation 4 but with one big caveat that the rumors also alluded to.

Expectations about a remastered version of Modern Warfare 2 goes back years when Activision itself said it would be working on the title’s revival. At first, though, it wanted to put it inside Infinite Warfare but the backlash to that idea and the hype over the Remastered version pushed the company to make it a standalone title. Unfortunately, that also seemed to have pushed its launch further but that is now history.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered brings back the popular installment of the CoD franchise back in 2009, letting players re-encounter or join for the first time popular characters such as Soap, Ghost, and Shepherd. The purchase even includes freebies as part of an Underwater Demo Team Ghost Bundle, adding skins, weapons, and even a finishing move.

The catch? This isn’t the complete Modern Warfare 2 you might have played a decade ago. As the “Campaign” part of the name suggests, this only covers the single-player campaign, leaving out multi-player and even special ops features. That, of course, has some fans of Modern Warfare rather miffed.

Play alongside Soap, Shepherd, Ghost and other familiar faces as you fight back against Vladimir Makarov, the Inner Circle, and other unforeseen foes. Download Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and play now on PS4. Pre-purchase for other platforms today to play on April 30. pic.twitter.com/i4GAKjmJgp — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 31, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is available now for download for $19.99. At the moment, it’s exclusive to the PS4 but you can also pre-purchase the game for other platforms before those go live on April 30.