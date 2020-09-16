Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War PS5 teaser includes surprise for PS4 owners

During its game presentation this afternoon, Sony has taken the wraps off a number of games that will be available on its upcoming PlayStation 5 gaming console, one of which is the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise — Black Ops: Cold War. In addition to previewing the action, the team behind the game teased details about zombies and a special treat for PS4 owners.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War is, as its name suggests, a game set during the Cold War. The title will be available on the PlayStation 5 when it launches later this year, giving fans a new installment in the popular long-running war game series. The PlayStation 5 teaser today showed off gameplay from the title, as well as some cut scenes, revealing a stunning level of detail.

The new game introduces players to a team of CIA operatives who are shipped off to Turkey in the middle of the night, specifically to the Trabzon Airfield. The team is tasked with clearing the runway and, ultimately, ‘ending an impending attack on the free world.’ The gameplay footage is quite dramatic with more than a couple of explosions.

Though the gameplay is focused around the airfield, the Treyarch team does tease a few other details, including mentioning that players can expect an all-new zombies section in this game, as is the tradition in Black Ops titles. As well, PlayStation 4 players won’t have to wait to try out the game.

This Friday will bring a PS4-exclusive multiplayer gameplay event in which console owners will be able to get right into the multiplayer action. This is an Alpha Weekend, according to the company, which says players will get to preview Scorestream systems and the new Create-a-Class; they’ll also get access to more than one map and play mode, but additional info wasn’t provided. This kicks off on September 17 at 8AM PT / 11AM ET and lasts through September 18 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET.