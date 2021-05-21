California ridesharing services must use zero-emissions vehicles starting in 2023

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has announced that in accordance with the implementation of SB 1014 of 2018, a regulation has been adopted that will require ridesharing companies to begin the electrification of their California fleets starting in 2023. CARB says the move is an another step towards meeting California’s 2030 climate goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent below 1990 levels. California also has a goal of reaching statewide carbon neutrality by 2045.

The Clean Miles Standard implemented by SB 1014 will require ridesharing companies, such as Uber and Lyft, that operate in California to meet annual greenhouse gas and electrification targets. CARB says that the rules will align ridesharing companies with other corporate fleet requirements. By 2030, the regulation requires that rideshare companies achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions and ensure 90 percent of their vehicle miles are fully electric.

CARB Chair Liane M. Randolph says the move is a piece of the comprehensive program California has developed to protect public health from harmful emissions. Randolph also says that the transportation sector is responsible for almost half of the greenhouse gas emissions in California, and the majority come from light-duty vehicles.

The greenhouse gas target will be met several ways, including increasing electric miles driven by ridesharing companies beyond the 90 percent electric miles target, reducing deadhead miles, or increasing the number of passengers per trip. Ridesharing companies will earn optional greenhouse gas credits by investing in sidewalk and bike lane infrastructure that supports active transportation and connecting transit through integrated trip booking apps.

CARB says that the new regulation does align with commitments major ridesharing companies have made to transition to zero-emission vehicles by 2030. The move also aligns with state and federal incentive programs supporting the transition to zero-emission vehicles.