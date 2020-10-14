Burger King is giving away a bunch of PlayStation 5s

Earlier this week, Burger King started teasing something to do with the PlayStation 5. The teaser didn’t amount to much – merely the King looking into a Burger King food bag that would glow blue and make the PS5 startup chime whenever it was opened – but we assumed that the fast food joint was teasing some kind of giveaway. As it turns out, we were right.

At the end of that teaser, we were given a date of October 15th, which is when this giveaway kicks off. Beginning tomorrow at 9 AM EDT, Burger King will begin a promotion that will see it give away a grand total of 1,000 PS5 consoles to primary winners. In addition, Burger King will also be giving out 2,000 digital copies each of Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Demon’s Souls, along with 1,000 digital codes for 3-month PlayStation Now subscriptions.

As with every fast food giveaway, there will also be plenty of coupons for various Burger King products to win. According to the sweepstakes rules, there are three ways to participate in the giveaway. The first way is to make a minimum $5 pre-tax “qualifying purchase” using either the Burger King app or on BK.com to earn a game token. You can also make a purchase for the same pre-tax $5 in-store and enter your receipt information in the BK app or on BK.com to get a token. Finally, you have the option to enter this giveaway by mailing Burger King directly.

When you make one of those qualifying purchases, you’ll be given a game token which can be used to play the Scratch to Win game. You can only earn one token per day, so eating all three meals at Burger King each day is not necessary and will not increase your chances of winning. You’ll also need to be registered in the app, so if you don’t have that, you’ll want to grab it from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.

So, if you don’t mind Burger King’s food, eating there will give you a chance to win a PlayStation 5. The giveaway wraps up on November 22nd, 2020, giving you a little over a month to try to win, so good luck if you’re planning on entering.