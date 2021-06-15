Breath of the Wild sequel trailer takes us to the skies above Hyrule

A lot of Switch owners went into E3 2021 hoping to see more from the sequel to Breath of the Wild, and sure enough, that’s precisely what we got to close out the show. While details are still pretty slim, we did get to see a new trailer that reveals some of the game’s new mechanics. Get ready to get some air because it looks like we’re heading to the skies for this sequel.

While the trailer gives precious little away, it clearly shows that at least part of the game will take place in the skies above Hyrule à la Skyward Sword. In addition, it looks like we’ll have a new tool at our disposal, as Link is shown wearing some kind of device attached to his arm that grants him new powers.

Whether this arm device is a replacement for, evolution of, or companion to the Shiekah Slate remains to be seen. Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma didn’t reveal any new details about the game in his time in front of the camera, so we really only have the trailer to go on here.

Unfortunately, it looks like those who were hoping to play as Zelda in this game might not get their wish – all of the gameplay is centered around Link, and at the beginning of the trailer, we see Zelda falling into a dark abyss. That suggests that Zelda and Link get separated early on, with Link embarking upon another quest to save the princess in this sequel to Breath of the Wild.

Of course, this is all just speculation based on what we see in the trailer. It’s entirely possible that the sequel to Breath of the Wild – which still doesn’t have a proper name – has some curveballs for us, but we’ll just have to wait to find out more. Aonuma confirmed today that Nintendo is targeting a 2022 release for the sequel to Breath of the Wild, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more details on that front. Stay tuned for more.