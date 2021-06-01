Borderlands movie teases Cate Blanchett’s Lilith

After being announced years ago, filming on the Borderlands movie has finally been underway for a couple of months now. A lot of the specifics about the movie are still being kept under wraps for now, but we know who all of the principal cast members are. Today, we got our first teaser image from the movie, and it centers around Cate Blanchett’s Lilith.

Unfortunately for us, this is a teaser in every sense of the word, because it doesn’t actually reveal what Blanchett’s Lilith looks like. Instead, all we’re getting is a silhouette of what is supposedly Blanchett in-costume, leaving a lot to the imagination. What the costume and Blanchett actually look like is being kept secret for the time being.

Welcome to BORDERLANDS & a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude.

The photo was shared on Twitter by Jamie Lee Curtis, who has been cast in the role of Patricia Tannis. According to the synopsis for the film, Lilith and Tannis will be teaming up with Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black) to try to find the daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramirez), who has gone missing on the planet Pandora.

While the setting and the characters are true to the Borderlands games, it sounds like the narrative is not. The heroes of the movie won’t be hunting to find a vault on the planet, though it is said that Atlas’s daughter “may hold the key to unimaginable power.” What that means is anyone’s guess at this point – perhaps that is a reference to the vault after all – but it does sound like a fairly standard fantasy-action movie trope.

The Borderlands movie doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but filming started at the beginning of April so hopefully it won’t be too much longer before Lionsgate wants to talk dates. For that matter, here’s hoping it isn’t much longer before the rest of this photo is revealed, because while this teaser does indeed pique our interest, it doesn’t give us a whole lot to go on.