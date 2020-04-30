BMW 4 Series Coupe has entered its final phase of dynamic testing

BMW has announced that it’s nearing the end of testing for the 4 Series Coupe. The BMW 4 Series Coupe has entered the final phase of dynamic testing. BMW has been testing the 4 Series Coupe on racetracks and other test facilities. The final touches now being added on country roads and motorways surrounding the BMW Group Research and Innovation Center in Munich.

The automaker says that bespoke overall concept chassis set gives the new model “captivating sports performance.” The automaker says that the vehicle will redefine the concept of sporty driving pleasure in the premium midsize segment. The latest version of the two-door car is starting the final phase of dynamic testing. So far, the car has been honed in winter testing in Sweden, at the BMW test center in France, and on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit.

BMW says that the “proportions, aerodynamic properties, and weight distribution of the two-door car given an ideal basis for a chassis set up focuses unerringly on exhilarating dynamic performance.” The BMW 4 Series Coupe is 57 mm lower than the four-door version, and the center of gravity is 21 mm closer to the road as a result.

BMW says that the design combines with the increased negative camber at the front wheels and a 23 mm wider rear track to improve handling. The vehicle will feature dampers with continuously variable, progressive damping control for a sportier drive. The car also has custom tower-to-front end struts and an additional shear panel on the bulkhead to optimize steering precision and response.

The BMW 4 Series Coupe range will include a BMW M model sitting at the top of the range called the BMW M440i xDrive Coupe. The vehicle is powered by a straight-six engine that makes 374 hp and features 48V mild-hybrid technology and an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. While that mild-hybrid system will improve efficiency, BMW says the principal benefit is power development with the electric boost providing an additional 11 hp.